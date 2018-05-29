Metra Electronics Shipping New Turbo2 Kit for Maxima ’09 – ’14

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.30.2018) – Metra Electronics is now shipping the 99-7633 Turbo2 Kit, designed for Nissan Maxima 2009-2014 models with the Tech Package and 2009 models with navigation. This new kit features integrated electronics that retain and control many of the vehicle functions that are normally lost when removing the factory radio. It retains the factory display screen, factory backup camera, factory AUX-IN jack and most of the personalization features. Factory style hard buttons on the kit replace the OEM climate controls. A pre-wired harness for the Axxess ASWC-1 is included. (The ASWC-1 is sold separately and used to retain steering wheel controls).

Click above to play the product video for this kit.

This 99-7633 dash kit also allows the ability to add an aftermarket backup camera or additional video input. It works in amplified or non-amplified models and is designed for Single-DIN or Double-DIN radio installations. This kit is painted high gloss black and proudly made in the USA with highest quality ABS plastic using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit.

