JBL M4 Now Available Online in AVIDWORX Store

SURREY, BC (05.30.2018) – When it comes to car audio, hearing really is believing. Customers need to know exactly what they’re getting as well as a good reason to invest.

That’s why AVIDWORX strongly recommends the JBL M4 showcase, a new concept by AVIDWORX that merges AVIDWORX’s proven Factory Upgrade demo switching with a JBL-branded showcase concept.

“Our Factory Upgrade demo display is one of our most popular showcases for a reason,” says AVIDWORX’s Marcel Newell. “It really helps when it comes to selling, upselling and cross-selling, and it does it in an honest, straightforward way that clearly shows the benefits of audio upgrades.”

The demo is simple. Customers can switch back and forth between factory and aftermarket JBL speakers, hearing the difference that high-quality components and design can make when it comes to audio quality.

Customers can also add an amplifier and sub to sample a full auduio experience, or they can press the demo button to get the full audio presentation. The “ah-ha” moment comes after the demo when the system switches back to just the factory speakers and customers realize just how much they’re missing out.

M4 is easy to install, and comes with a high-quality enclosure to optimize the sound quality of the components.

For more information, email fixmystore@avidworx.com. For JBL M4 pricing, visit the AVIDWORX store (Click product image above).

Visit avidworx.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

