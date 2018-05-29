Dashboard Audio Hosts MECA Event at the Bristol Drag Way

BRISTOL, TN (05.30.2018) – On Saturday, May 25th, Dashboard Audio hosted a MECA event at the Bristol Drag Way. MECA SQL, SPL, and MECA Kids, plus NSPL formats, were featured for the day.

Dashboard’s Amy McKnight stated “We were very pleased with the turnout of 75 competitors – especially with a little rain in the morning. Our store is 20 minutes away in Kingstown and many of the competitors are regulars at our retail store.”

MECA Commish was on site and was a judge at the event. “I think Dashboard Audio was happy with the event and attendance that included about 300 spectators. The awards package was American flag themed which was perfect for Memorial Day Weekend.”

Raffles drawings throughout the day included items from manufacturer partners. A cookout lunch was enjoyed by all. Steve Paul, Tech Marketing, was on site in a pickup featuring Kicker. He also highlighted Alpine during the event.

Stern added “Amy and Terry at Dashboard have been in business a long time. They are savvy promoters and advocates for their store. The Memorial Day Weekend event was 1 of 4 events they have on the calendar this season.”

Visit dashboardaudio.com and mecacaraudio.com for more.

