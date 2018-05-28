R&D Wraps May “Rock the House” 4-City Tour

DENVER CO/SALT LAKE CITY UT (05.29.18) The Denver and Salt Lake City R&D “Rock the House” events wrapped the company’s 4-City May tour. Previous May shows were held in Carmel IN and Detroit MI.

The Denver event took place on Tuesday, May22nd. The dealer turnout numbered 126 registrants. The show floor was filled with products stacked high with super low show prices.

Harman’s Shawn Spedding and Fred Isensee were on site. “JBL products, like the BassPro12, were hot sellers. In addition the JBL Cruise was introduced and grabbed a lot of interest” Spedding offered.

“DB LUX Lighting Solutions RGB products drew a crowd to the booth. The traffic was strong throughout the show” DB Drive’s Ernie Welch relayed to 12voltnews.com.

The Salt Lake City event took place on Thursday, May 24th. Well over 100 dealers were in the house.

Shawn Sorenson is the new Branch Manager at the SLC branch. Sorenson related to 12voltnews.com “It was a great show and super opportunity for me to meet a large number of our customers. Dealers really loaded up on the show specials we offered”.

R&D’s Brian Sandburg manned the grill at both event and prepared burgers and brats for all to enjoy.

R&D has a final event on the calendar in Phoenix, October 25th.

