Motorsports Industry Visits D.C. for SEMA’s 2018 Washington Rally

More than 110 SEMA representatives descended on the nation’s capital to participate in SEMA’s 2018 Washington Rally, Wednesday, May 16. Industry leaders stormed the halls of Congress to remind lawmakers of the cultural and economic importance of the automotive specialty-equipment industry and motorsports.

“I thank the SEMA members who took valuable time away from their businesses to fight for the issues that matter most to our industry, including the RPM Act,” said SEMA Chairman of the Board Wade Kawasaki. “This year’s turnout makes one thing certain—our industry is committed to getting the RPM Act across the finish line in 2018. Passage of this bipartisan bill is the only way to ensure it is legal to modify a street vehicle into a racecar used exclusively at the track, now and into the future. It’s time for Congress to act. We urge members of the House and Senate to pass the RPM Act and protect motorsports for generations to come.”

This year’s event, which was one of the largest SEMA rallies to date, marks the 15th time representatives from SEMA have held a fly-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The event raises SEMA’s profile in the nation’s capital and plays a pivotal role in the association’s advocacy efforts.

SEMA members who couldn’t make it to the rally this year are urged to reach out to the SEMA D.C. office at san@sema.org and learn how to they can get in touch with their lawmakers in Congress. They can also see what happened at the rally on SEMA’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages using #SaveOurRacecars and #SEMARally2018.

