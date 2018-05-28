AudioControl Appoints Momentum Marketing as Independent Sales Rep for Mobile Audio Products in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi

Seattle, WA, May 29th, 2018 – AudioControl (audiocontrol.com), makers of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial and automotive markets has appointed Momentum Marketing as their independent sales representation for the TOLA region (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas) as well as Mississippi, for the brand’s aftermarket automotive product lineup beginning June 1st, 2018. Momentum Marketing covers the region with a team of five based in Prosper, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

Best Car Audio Products Demand Top Reps

Founded in 2010, Momentum Marketing is a full service firm with four reps on the road and an administrator in the office in order to provide superior service to their network of dealers. “Momentum Marketing is honored to have been awarded the opportunity to represent AudioControl Mobile Audio—a line with such a great legacy and reputation in our territory and beyond,” stated Principal Partner Hector Mena. “In this evolving market, our dealers are facing challenges that can only be overcome by equipping them with the right tools, knowledge and vendor partners that will help them meet customer’s demands. We look forward to working with AudioControl to offer our dealers these technology-driven products along with the necessary training and support to help them deliver the finest possible listening experience to their customers.”

“When choosing a rep firm for AudioControl Mobile Audio, we sought out a dynamic, technically astute team that creates partnerships with top dealers and helps 12-volt retailers reach their full potential,” said Chris Bennett, National Sales Director of Mobile Audio. “The Momentum Marketing team certainly fits that description and we expect great things for retailers throughout the region as AudioControl continues to unveil innovative solutions such as the brand new ACM micro amplifiers and DSP-enabled amps and processors.”

