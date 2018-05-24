Phoenix Gold Introduces Latest RX2 Series of Mono Block Amplifiers

CLEARWATER, FL (05.25.2018) – Phoenix Gold has kicked off the launch of the RX2 Series, starting with three new monoblock amplifiers. The RX2 monoblock amps, drive clean power with efficiency to your subwoofers, delivering high-end performance at a price that’s well within reach of all car audio lovers.

New RX2 Monoblock Amplifier Lineup: RX2 1000.1 1000 Watt Class D Monoblock

MSRP: $385.00 Standard 1ch mode:

500w x 1 @ 4 Ohm

650w x 1 @ 2 Ohm

1000w x 1 @ 1 Ohm RX2 500.1 500 Watt Class D Monoblock

MSRP: $240.00 350w x 1 @ 4 Ohm

500w x 1 @ 2 Ohm RX2 250.1 250 Watt Class A/B Monoblock

MSRP: $185.00 Standard 1ch mode:

150w x 1 @ 4 Ohm

250w x 1 @ 2 Ohm

Visit phoenixgold.com and aampglobal.com for more.

