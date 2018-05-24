Phoenix Gold Introduces Latest RX2 Series of Mono Block Amplifiers

CLEARWATER, FL (05.25.2018) – Phoenix Gold has kicked off the launch of the RX2 Series, starting with three new monoblock amplifiers. The RX2 monoblock amps, drive clean power with efficiency to your subwoofers, delivering high-end performance at a price that’s well within reach of all car audio lovers.Kevin Kuenzie, Senior Product Manager at Phoenix Gold points out the development process of this line included collaboration with key customers, “Our first priority was to understand our customers’ performance and pricing needs for today’s aggressive retail environment. As a result, we’re proud to say that RX2 amps have increased performance, a decreased footprint on our key models, as well as fresh new cosmetics that work in any install.” The circuit design of the newly redesigned RX2 monoblock amplifiers increases power output while decreasing overall size. These amplifiers feature robust power supplies, oversized direct input power and speaker terminals, high-level inputs for OEM integration, heavy-duty heatsinks, and a remote bass controller included. Built with the reliability that Phoenix Gold is known for, rotatable badging for installation versatility, they’re bound to anchor the style of any car audio installation while providing superb value.
New RX2 Monoblock Amplifier Lineup:
RX2 1000.1 1000 Watt Class D Monoblock
MSRP: $385.00
Standard 1ch mode:
500w x 1 @ 4 Ohm
650w x 1 @ 2 Ohm
1000w x 1 @ 1 Ohm
RX2 500.1 500 Watt Class D Monoblock
MSRP: $240.00
350w x 1 @ 4 Ohm
500w x 1 @ 2 Ohm
RX2 250.1 250 Watt Class A/B Monoblock
MSRP: $185.00
Standard 1ch mode:
150w x 1 @ 4 Ohm
250w x 1 @ 2 Ohm
Visit phoenixgold.com and aampglobal.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.