Cadence Ultra Shock Returns

INDUSTRY, CA (05.25.2018) – Cadence Sound is proud to announce the return of the Ultra Shock Subwoofers. Re-engineered from the ground up for vastly improved output performance and sound quality, the new Ultra Shock Subwoofers feature a revised and strengthened basket, an optimized motor structure engineered using FEA analysis to provide low distortion output at both high and low power levels. This results in more linear motor force within the subwoofers normal operating excursion and power levels.

The 4-layer “Made in the USA” Copper Voice Coils affixed to Black Aluminum formers are paired with a Dual Layer Linear Progressive Conex Spider Raised Suspension Ring assembly utilizing high current woven tinsel leads for maximum signal transfer to the Spring-Loaded Push Terminals. The Ultra Stiff Kevlar Reinforced Paper cone with High Excursion Santoprene Rubber surround will support long linear excursion and impressive peak to peak travel.

The all new Ultra Shock Subwoofer is available in 8”-15” and available in Dual 2 or 4 Ohm Models.

For additional information, contact Enrique Avalos at (626) 465-3383 X102 or visit www.cadencesound.com.

