Mid-State Distributing Hosts Sony Training in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (05.24.2018) – Sony dealers in the Minneapolis area attended a Sony product session on Tuesday evening, May 22nd, at the Hilton Garden Inn located in Egan, MN.

The event was organized by Mid-State Distributing the new Sony distributor in Minnesota. Mid-State’s Tom Kolar, TJ Kolar and Kasey Johnson traveled from Omaha for the event. Johnson is the new Mid-State representative for North and South Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The audience of 30 dealers listened intently as Sony’s Kris Bulla and Mike Rundel covered the Sony product lineup for 2018.

Tom Kolar, Mid-State National Sales Manager stated “We at Mid-State are very excited to be the new Sony distributor in Minnesota. This product session in Minneapolis was a great first step and we appreciate the support from Sony, Kris and Mike. The dealer turnout was very good and it was great to see Mike Brogan from Mach-1 and staff from his 4 stores at the event.”

Mike Brogan, owner of the 4 store Minneapolis area Mach-1 group, attended the meeting along with 14 members of the Mach-1 staff. Brogan related to 12voltnews.com “The Sony meeting was on point and our staff members leaned a lot about the Sony line they can use on the sales floor. Sony is laser focused on technology. Product meetings help floor sales staff members learn how to present that technology to consumers in the store.”

Austin Stemme, Mach-1 Little Canada and Cameron Nelson Mach-1 Golden Valley both relayed very positive comments about what they learned at the Sony meeting.

Rundel offered “The training event went very well and was a great introduction for Mid-State as the new distributor in Minnesota. Several dealers told me the evening was well spent and all like the Sony T-shirts.”

Visit midstatedistributing.com and sony.com for more.

