Custom Car Stereo Seeking Car Audio Professionals – Charleston, SC

Custom Car Stereo is a high volume MESA Platinum member facility with 10+ employees on-site. We are proud to be one of the oldest Mobile Electronic Stores in the country. We have an excellent credit rating and hold vendors such as, but not limited to, JL Audio, Rockford Fosgate, Alpine, Kenwood and Pioneer. We have a beautiful showroom with 7+ air conditioned installation bays and a dominant market in Charleston, SC and the immediate areas.

The ideal Full Time candidate needs to have several years of successful 12 volt experience in sales and/or installation. We offer excellent pay with benefits such as vacation, sick days and group health insurance. Relocation assistance may be available upon request and approval.

We are also seeking a Part Time employee who would be an assistant to our entire team. Our only requirements are that you are passionate for our industry and are a hard working individual.

Send your resume to customcars@aol.com

