Cadence Introduces New PXM812X MidBass Driver

INDUSTRY, CA (05.24.2018) – Cadence Sound is product to introduce a new 8”x12” MidBass Driver to the current Pro Audio Pro-X Series lineup.

“The Pro X Series midranges and woofers are phenomenal sellers for us, but our customers wanted a MidBass to complement the lineup, so we have delivered” says Enrique Avalos-NSM for Cadence.

The PXM812X features a reinforced Stamped steel Basket, a 2” High Temperature Voice Coil, 58 Oz. Magnet/80 Oz. Motor Structure and a Kevlar Reinforced Black Paper Cone with a Treated Cloth Accordion Surround and is available in 4 or 8 OHM models.

Able to handle more power and play lower than a typical 8” MidBass, the new PXM812X with its 400 Watts RMS power handling, a frequency response of 55Hz-9kHz and sensitivity of 95dB (1W/1M) will do an impressive job with reproducing sound frequencies in a wide range of applications, while still maintaining a mounting depth of 3.4 inches.

For more information, contact Enrique Avalos at (626) 465-3383 X102 or visit www.cadencesound.com

