American Bass Strengthens Subwoofer Product Line with XR 15”

SOLON, OH (05.24.2018) – American Bass, USA, has announced the addition of a new product to its extensive line of car audio equipment and accessories, the XR 15” Subwoofers. The latest innovation from American Bass further broadens their diverse offerings in the subwoofer product line.

“We developed the XR 15” Subwoofers in response to the great popularity and high performance of the XR 10″ and 12″ Subwoofers,” said Bob Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer. “We listened to our customers, who wanted a new option for enhancing their car audio experience. The XR 15” was designed to create a deeper, more powerful bass.”

Created to transform the listening experience, the new XR 15” Subwoofers by American Bass promise to deliver deeper bass and a purer sound than others on the market, an advance attributed to a high-quality cone and wider internal suspension. The XR 15″ is constructed with a paperback carbon fiber cone, a wide spider system cast basket, a 3″ voice coil and can handle 1500 watts RMS and 3000 watts max RMS.

Visit americanbassusa.com for more.

