Universal Rear-View Mirror Monitor and DVR Now Available from iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.23.2018) – iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics is now shipping the TE-DVR-MM, a new replacement rear-view mirror with an integrated 4.5” color LCD screen and built-in DVR. This mirror features a high-definition camera and monitor with 1080p resolution and DVR that supports up to 64GB of storage via a microSD card. The display has two video inputs, the rear-view camera and a second camera feed, for extra visibility without the use of an additional monitor on the dash. The color screen is virtually undetectable when switched off, revealing a factory-quality mirror. When triggered, the color display shows the backup camera feed and automatically adjusts the brightness for optimal viewing during day or night.

The integrated DVR captures potentially vital information related to traffic collisions or other incidents, and has a g-force sensor that will detect and lock the captured video data in the event of an accident, preventing it from being overwritten. With ample storage capacity up to 64GB, the DVR will loop back to the beginning and start recording over the old content once the memory card is full.

The front facing camera behind the mirror is capable of 4X zoom and taking 3.5 megapixel still photos via the remote control, in addition to recording 1080p video with a 140 degree viewing angle. The remote control can also be used for video playback on the mirror monitor. The TE-DVR-MM is a universal replacement mirror that comes with the most widely used windshield mount, with additional vehicle-specific windshield mounts sold separately:

TE-M01: Fits Toyota/GM/Hyundai/Honda

TE-M02: Fits Honda/Subaru

TE-M03: Fits Volkswagen

TE-M07: Fits Kia/Hyundai

TE-M08: Fits Ford/Dodge

TE-M09: Fits Fiat/Iveco/ Peugeot/Ford

TE-M11: Fits Mercedes

TE-M12: Fits Toyota Corolla

This new product and compatible vehicle-specific windshield mounts are now available from iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems.

Visit ibeamusa.com and metraonline.com for more.

