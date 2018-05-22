Stinger Marine Announces the First Marine-Grade Siamese Dual Power and Ground Wire

CLEARWATER, FL (05.23.2018) — Stinger is now shipping Marine-Grade Siamese ground wire and power wire spools. This dual wire is an industry first designed to save time and money when wiring a boat. It also is an excellent option when wiring an aluminum-body vehicle that requires grounding at the battery.

Stinger Marine’s Siamese power ground wire simplifies any marine audio installation dramatically. The heavy-duty wood constructed spools hold 125ft of wiring featuring the highest quality marine-grade PVC jacket that protects wires against the intrusion of fog, water, salt, and oil, all of which can pose hazards in harsh marine environments.

True copper wire provides the high-quality performance that customers expect, with reliable current transfer and tinned conductors able to withstand the rigors of marine installations. This Stinger Marine dual power and ground wire exceeds all UL1426 marine standards and uses marine-standard color coding — red for power, yellow for ground — to make installation safe and easy. Choose from 4 or 8 gauge wire, each of which comes on a 38-meter (125-foot) spool for easy access.

SEASW4125 – 4GA Marine-Grade Amplifier Wire Spools 125ft, MSRP $699.99

SEASW8125 – 8GA Marine-Grade Amplifier Wire Spools 125ft, MSRP $379.99

Visit http://stingerelectronics.com/catalog/marine and aampglobal.com for more.

