LEXINGTON, KY (05.23.2018) – The Battle of the Bluegrass took place in a Rupp Arena Hall in Lexington on Saturday, May 12th. AutoSound of Lexington was an event sponsor. A Friday night parking lot event preceded the Saturday event.

AutoSound’s Harvey Wright stated “We were approached to be an event sponsor and our crew immediately said yes.We have been in business in Lexington for 34 years and we are always interested to put our company in front of a large number of car enthusiasts.”

JP Jones, AutoSound, relayed “We did a system installation for one of the club members behind the event. He was very happy and approached us to be a sponsor. The club is Violent Clique that originated in Europe and have clubs across the U.S. Many club members have Audi’s and other brands from Europe but more are beginning to show American brands. We said yes to the sponsorship and are glad we did.”

More than 150 cars were on the show floor and the attendance for the event topped 2,000. There was also a strong turnout for the pre-event Friday night.

Pioneer’s Tommy Speers offered “JP told us of the event and we made plans to be site at the event. I showed my 2018 Camry Friday night and we worked the event on Saturday. It was great to show our new products to a large audience. There was a of interest in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from people at the show.”

Wright added “Even though we are the oldest 12volt retailer in Lexington we need to keep our name in front of the public and show new products and technology. The Battle of the Bluegrass was a great event and we are happy we were a sponsor.”

Visit www.battleotbluegrass.com for more.

Special thanks to Tommy Speers for supplying these images.

