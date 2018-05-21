The Proline Car Show and Blowout Sale… OFF THE HOOK

BROOKLYN, NY (05.22.2018) – The traffic in front of the Proline Car Stereo location on Utica Avenue was at a standstill Sunday afternoon, May 20th as people rushed to the event. The Proline location was packed inside and outside as well.

Owner Will Sullivan and Shef Sadik, along with the store crew, vendors and reps, found it almost impossible to help everyone that was inside and outside the store. The lines at the registers were often eight or 10 customers deep!

Proline’s Will Sullivan commented, “This show was a culmination of a lot of hard work by our staff and vendors, all of whom realize that we can not just expect customers to just walk through the door. This show was one of our best efforts yet, but we hope that it’s a stepping stone that breeds residual sales to help our company to continue to grow.”

Continuing, Sullivan stated “This event was the first time we used only digital marketing to get the word out. We did no print, coupons or fliers. The result was amazing. The demographic of the customer was a much younger and the average ticket was up an amazing 40%. Also, a number of deposits for future pickup and installation. The traffic in the store during at the event was well over 1,000-maybe approaching 1500. From the grill we served 500 hotdogs and 350 hamburgers with 1200 bottles of water and 700 sodas.”

“I have worked a lot of shows with Proline and this event was one of the best baby,” Morris Hartman related to 12voltnews.com. He continued, “We at Focus Marketing had Alpine and the JBL/Infinity brands onsite and priced to sell. Customers grabbed the show deals too. Proline is a selling machine.”

Rockford Fosgate was represented with Eric Smith on site and Jeff Shultz showed the latest Pioneer in the packed showroom. Hot demos with custom systems dotted the Proline lot.

Pioneer’s Shultz offered “Floor traffic was steady all day and the rain never happened… put the sales poured. Smartphone integration was a hot item on Sunday as customers were looking for Apple CarPlay and Android. With the Pioneer product lineup we had plenty to show them. There was also big movement in the new TS-Z and TS-D speaker line. The flagship component package, with GM-D amplifiers, rocked. Sales were still going on at the 5:15 closing time.”

Smith, Northeastern Sales, was on site with Rockford Fosgate products installed in exotic street vehicles. “The crowds came in droves to scoop up some of the most aggressive pricing of the year. Showing the super installs in street vehicles was a hit and several big jobs were booked to the coming week.”

Shultz added “I always look forward to participating in a Proline event because they really have a grasp on the market and what their customers want. Will and Shef do it right and Proline is an exceptional business partner.”

Kenwood, AudioControl, Renegade Audio, JVC, JL Audio, Sundown Audio and Focal saw strong sales throughout the day.

Matt Gonzalez represented JVC and Kevin Stelling was on site with JL Audio.

12voltnews.com provided same day coverage of the event with multiple 12VoltBites posted to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the web site. A big thanks to Hartman, Shultz and Smith for sending event images.

Visit prolinenyc.com for more.

