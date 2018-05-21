Memphis Audio Adds Pioneer Music Company, Electronic Marketing Associates and MidState Distributing to Improve Coverage

MEMPHIS, TN (05.22.2018) – Since CPS Distributing has exited the 12 volt retail distribution channel to focus on the OEM marine channel, Memphis Audio has joined forces with three firms in the Midwest to continue providing the exceptional service that Memphis Audio has built its reputation on. The Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and southern Illinois markets will now be represented by Electronic Marketing Associates. Pioneer Music Company will be the distributor for the same area bringing their industry expertise and strong dealer relationships to promote and expand the Memphis Audio brand.

MSS Marketing will be the manufacturers’ rep in the Dakotas and Minnesota. MidState Distributing will be the distributor, bringing with them a strategically placed warehouse in Fargo, ND to ensure dealers receive products in a timely and efficient manner. These strategic partnerships significantly expand Memphis Audio’s coverage in these crucial central markets.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with two powerhouse distributors in the central part of the country. Their 12 Volt knowledge is unsurpassed, with each having excellent relationships with their dealers in their respective territories. Pioneer Music Company has been distributing products in the MINK for 6 generations, the fact that they have been doing it right for over 150 years speaks volumes. Mid State Distributing brings a breadth of knowledge and strong dealer relationships built through years of dedication to the 12 volt industry. We are very excited to welcome these talented partners into the Memphis Audio family to promote and grow our brand,” said Kerry Sedivec, western regional sales manager for Memphis Audio.

Memphis Audio would like to thank CPS for years of dedicated service to their 12 volt dealers and the Memphis Audio brand and wish them well on their future ventures. These changes in territory coverage are effective immediately, for more information or for contact information for your territory, please call Memphis Audio directly at 800-489-2300 or email info@memphiscaraudio.com

Visit memphiscaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

