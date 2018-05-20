True Tracking Sets The Standard For Telematics Installation

SEATTLE WA (05.21.18) For more than a decade Nathan Stotts has been a member of the 12-volt community and has worked with some of the most elite installers in the world. As a MECP Master Installer he was recognized as one the 100 best installers in 2013. His mentors always emphasized the importance of being dedicated to quality and doing the job right the first time.

In 2014, Stotts convinced his older brother Paul to strike out on their own and open their own business. True Tracking was born to set the standard for quality in the telematics industry. Soon the company grew to serve the entire country; completing projects for some of the biggest companies in the commercial fleet vehicle industry. The decision to compete on quality instead of price can be challenging in a market driven by big installation companies who care more about how many trucks they complete than if it ever works. That direction turned out to be the correct one as customers began to navigate away from companies that don’t obsess over the customer experience. This mindset has also led to best practices and innovations that are revolutionizing the telematics install process.

The most adopted innovation that Stotts has created is a wiring harness solution to install and integrate telematic and vehicle safety products without having to splice wires in the vehicle. In addition to reducing the risk of damaging the electrical system of a vehicle, the harness cuts down installation time by over 50%. Using one of Stotts’ harnesses, an installer can plug-n-play the latest Mobileye collision avoidance system with a Smart Witness camera and not need to cut a single wire in a majority of vehicles on the road today.

Anticipating the likely demand for customers and other installation crews alike, Stotts and his brother launched Precision Fleet Support and patented their innovations. The harnesses are now mass produced and distributed globally, quickly becoming a standard component of any telematic solution.

Since that time, Stotts has continued to identify ways the installation process could be standardized and improved for quality. He and his team are the preferred installation partners for not only some of the largest fleets in North America but are also the team most highly recommended by the manufacturers of the devices themselves.

The relationships that Stotts built within the 12-volt industry are a key components to the success of True Tracking. Stotts still actively contributes to the 12volt community.

Contact Stotts at nathan@truetracking.com or nathan@precisionfleetsupport.com.

