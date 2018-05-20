R&D Distributing Rocked the House in Detroit

DETROIT MI (05.21.2018) – R&D Distributing continued the “Rock the House 2018” 4-City May Tour at the company’s Detroit location. The Thursday, May 17th, event was the second ‘Rock the House’ event of the May 4-City Tour.

Mandy VanHaitsma, R&D Marketing, related “We had a great turnout with over 170 registrants, a beautiful day in the 70’s with sunshine, dinner from Smokey Pete’s BBQ food truck and lot’s of great deals for customers. We had dealers who drove over 200 miles one way for the show. It was an event for our dealers to talk shop with their peers, see new products, talk with reps and as always enjoy great food and drink.”

R&D Distributing’s dealers have an opportunity to “Rock the House” with 2 more big dealer shows in May. The May “Rock the House” events remaining in May are Denver May 22nd and Salt Lake City on May 24th. A “Rock the House” event is scheduled in Phoenix on October 25th.

VanHaitsma added “Dealers who attended our Detroit event had access to blowout product specials, raffles, swag bags plus food and drink. There were 3 demo cars on site. Brands on site included Rockford Fosgate, Axxera, AAMP, Rydeen, Pioneer, JVC, SiriusXM, Escort/Cobra, JBL/Infinity, DB Drive, Audiovox, Directed, Kenwood, Q Power, ATG, Otterbox, ODX, WeatherTech and Metra. New brands in the R&D portfolio included ODX Lighting, ATG Speakers and Otterbox. These new offerings brought a really diverse selection of products and value to our customers.”

Ernie Welch, DB Drive National Sales Manager stated “The Detroit Rock the House show was on point. Quantum and LUX Lighting deals were grabbed up by the case. R&D hosts a great show for vendors and dealers alike. The DB Drive brands will be on full display in the upcoming Denver and Salt Lake City events”.

Pioneer’s Tommy Speers offered “Pioneer did very well at the Detroit show. There was a great turnout of dealers who were very excited to see the latest in Pioneer’s lineup”.

Shawn Morris commented “I have been working at R&D and Progressive for a year and a half now. As an industry veteran I really think the Detroit show was one of the best I have ever seen.”.

R&D was very fortunate to be able to spread out the show floor this year. A tenant who had leased warehouse space adjacent to R&D recently moved. That space allowed R&D to have more product and vendor displays.

Dealers planning to attend the Denver or Salt Lake City events are encouraged to register at www.rth18.com to make sure they have a swag bag with show giveaways reserved.

Dave Russell, R&D president offered “Come join us for Rock the House 2018 Tour in Denver and Salt Lake City. Dealers are invited to come and spend one-on-one time with our vendor partners, see new products, demo vehicles and take advantage of super event special buys at both locations. There will be food, refreshments as well as giveaways and prizes… Closeout and special show pricing too.”

Visit teamprogressive.com for more.

