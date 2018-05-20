M3 Lite Now Available Online in AVIDWORX Store

5/21/2018 – Effective immediately, retailers will be able to purchase M3 Lite showcases from AVIDWORX through the online store, www.avidworx.com/shop.

There are seven showcases available at launch, including five branded options and AVIDWORX’s most popular demos – Factory Upgrade and Better Sound. More branded and category showcases will follow in the coming weeks and months.

“The ability to sell showcases online gives us an opportunity to affordably help retailers draw attention to their top brands, as well as educate customers on the benefits of their products and services,” explained Marcel Newell, president of AVIDWORX.

“We still recommend that retailers take a whole store approach to upgrading their retail experience, but not every store is able to make that investment or has the available wall space. This is the next best thing.”

M3 Lite showcases are more affordable than M3 Imageworx options and can be shipped and installed more easily. They can also be customized with graphics and accents to match a store’s branding.

To see what’s currently available, visit www.avidworx.com/shop. Delivery is available throughout Canada and the U.S.

If you have any questions, please contact Andrew Mitchell at andrew@avidworx.com or 604-907-0209.

