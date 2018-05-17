New Backup Camera Kit for Jeep Wrangler Now Available from iBeam

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.18.2018) – iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics has introduced a complete backup camera solution for 2007 and up* Jeep Wrangler models with the in-dash display.

The TE-JEEP-BU-1 has everything required for installation and integration into the factory radio in one convenient kit.

Since the Jeep Wrangler spare tire presents a challenge for mounting an aftermarket backup camera, the kit includes a spare tire bracket designed with an adjustable neck that positions the camera between the tire spokes.

Also included in the kit is iBeam’s Flush Mount Backup Camera with metal housing, featuring a ¼” CMOS lens, 110 degree viewing angle and 0.6 lux night vision. This camera is small, unobtrusive and has high quality IP67 rated housing to withstand the elements.

The kit also includes a vehicle-specific wiring harness and the Axxess AX-ADDCAM camera switching interface for integration into the factory display. This technology uses the CANBUS to detect when the reverse gear has been engaged and then activates the backup camera to show the camera feed with parking guidelines.

The solution is scalable, as the interface will provide up to three additional camera inputs to the factory radio. The TE-JEEP-BU-1 kit by iBeam is available now from Metra Electronics.

*Visit MetraOnline.com for up-to-date vehicle specific applications.

