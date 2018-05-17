Mid-State Expands Coverage in Northern Territory and Welcomes Territory Manager

DES MOINES, IA (5.18.2018) – Mid-State is excited to announce the addition of Kasey Johnson to the Mid-State Team as Territory Manager for the Northern States (ND, SD, MN & WI).

“Kasey comes to Mid-State as a 20+ year veteran with a vast amount of knowledge and experience in the 12 volt industry from Ownership, Sales & install to Representation” shares Tom Kolar National Sales Manager. “He will fit right into the team” says Tom; “Kasey will be handling Distributor accounts thru Mid-State and Direct accounts under our new Rep Firm MSS Marketing.”

“We look forward to Kasey’s success as he builds strong and solid relationships in the sales process of the mobile division at Mid-State!” commented Jeff Hedden, newly appointed President of Mid-State Distributing.

“Please join us in welcoming Kasey to the Mid-State team!”

E-mail – k.johnson@m-state.com

Phone – 218-684-4457

All inquiries for Mid-State & MSS Marketing please contact: Tom Kolar, National Sales Manager at: t.kolar@m-state.com

Visit www.midstatedistributing.com for more.

