CRUX Launches New Universal SWC Retention Interface

RESEDA, CA (05.18.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has launched the brand new SWR-100 Universal Steering Wheel Control Retention Interface.
CRUX Interfacing’s Rich DeSclafani stated, “The new SWR-100 uses the same PRE-PROGRAMMED technology that our “all in one” Radio Replacement / Steering Wheel Control Retention interfaces use to ensure zero programming is required. This makes the SWR-100 extremely fast and easy to install as only dip switches need to be set.”
VEHICLE SPECIFIC WIRING AND SWR-100 CONFIGURATION LINK – SWR-100 WIRING INFORMATION
FEATURES:
- Retains Steering Wheel Controls
- PRE-PROGRAMMED*
- Provides +12 Volt Accessory Output
- Auto Detects CAN, LAN and iBus Protocol
- Retains VR Command (Voice Recognition) function on select OEM steering wheels
- Use SWC to activate CarPlay and Android Auto compatible devices
- Works with NEW Sony Radios
- Manufactured in Germany
*DOES NOT NEED TO BE FLASHED ON A PC or DOES NOT NEED TO BE CONFIGURED IN THE VEHICLE
To visit the SWC-100 product page, click here. See cruxinterfacing.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.