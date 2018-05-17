CRUX Launches New Universal SWC Retention Interface

RESEDA, CA (05.18.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has launched the brand new SWR-100 Universal Steering Wheel Control Retention Interface.

CRUX Interfacing’s Rich DeSclafani stated, “The new SWR-100 uses the same PRE-PROGRAMMED technology that our “all in one” Radio Replacement / Steering Wheel Control Retention interfaces use to ensure zero programming is required. This makes the SWR-100 extremely fast and easy to install as only dip switches need to be set.”

VEHICLE SPECIFIC WIRING AND SWR-100 CONFIGURATION LINK – SWR-100 WIRING INFORMATION

FEATURES:

Retains Steering Wheel Controls

PRE-PROGRAMMED*

Provides +12 Volt Accessory Output

Auto Detects CAN, LAN and iBus Protocol

Retains VR Command (Voice Recognition) function on select OEM steering wheels

Use SWC to activate CarPlay and Android Auto compatible devices

Works with NEW Sony Radios

Manufactured in Germany

*DOES NOT NEED TO BE FLASHED ON A PC or DOES NOT NEED TO BE CONFIGURED IN THE VEHICLE

To visit the SWC-100 product page, click here. See cruxinterfacing.com for more.

