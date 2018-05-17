Industry News

CRUX Launches New Universal SWC Retention Interface

RESEDA, CA (05.18.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has launched the brand new SWR-100 Universal Steering Wheel Control Retention Interface.

Click flyer to enlarge

CRUX Interfacing’s Rich DeSclafani stated, “The new SWR-100 uses the same PRE-PROGRAMMED technology that our “all in one” Radio Replacement / Steering Wheel Control Retention interfaces use to ensure zero programming is required. This makes the SWR-100 extremely fast and easy to install as only dip switches need to be set.”

VEHICLE SPECIFIC WIRING AND SWR-100 CONFIGURATION LINK – SWR-100 WIRING INFORMATION

cruxinterfacing.com

FEATURES:

  • Retains Steering Wheel Controls
  • PRE-PROGRAMMED*
  • Provides +12 Volt Accessory Output
  • Auto Detects CAN, LAN and iBus Protocol
  • Retains VR Command (Voice Recognition) function on select OEM steering wheels
  • Use SWC to activate CarPlay and Android Auto compatible devices
  • Works with NEW Sony Radios
  • Manufactured in Germany

*DOES NOT NEED TO BE FLASHED ON A PC or DOES NOT NEED TO BE CONFIGURED IN THE VEHICLE

To visit the SWC-100 product page, click here. See cruxinterfacing.com for more.

