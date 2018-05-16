Preakness Stakes Airs Live on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY (05.17.2018) – SiriusXM will offer listeners nationwide coverage of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD, this Saturday, May 19, as Kentucky Derby winner Justify attempts to win the second jewel of thoroughbred racing’s 2018 Triple Crown.

SiriusXM – through its broadcasting agreement with Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN) – airs all Triple Crown races as well as the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

This Saturday, May 19, SiriusXM will air programming throughout the day from Pimlico offering listeners pre-race analysis, and interviews with jockeys, trainers and owners.

On site coverage begins at 8:00 am ET with a live edition of HRRN’s Equine Forum show on Sirius channel 219, XM channel 201, and channel 964 on the SiriusXM app. At 10:00 am ET, listeners can tune to SiriusXM Rush (channel 93 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app) for a special edition of SiriusXM’s Down The Stretch, hosted by acclaimed track announcer Dave Johnson and Bill Finley. At 3:00 pm ET, SiriusXM Rush will air HRRN’s exclusive coverage of the undercard races, leading into the live call of the Preakness Stakes (post time approximately 6:45 pm ET).

SiriusXM will also air HRRN’s broadcast of the 94th Black-Eyed Susan on May 18 starting at 3:00 pm ET (Sirius channel 219, XM channel 201 and channel 964 on the SiriusXM app).

SiriusXM’s At The Races with Steve Byk also airs every weekday from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET leading up to the Preakness, featuring daily interviews with handicapping experts and trainers and an in-depth look at the field (Sirius channel 219, XM channel 201 and channel 964 on the SiriusXM app).

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

