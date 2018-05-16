Logic Soundlab Announces New Line of Amplifiers

INDUSTRY, CA (05.17.2018) – Logic Soundlab has announced a new line of amplifiers.

The all new QXP Series of amplifiers from Logic Soundlab, will set a new standard for Sound Quality and Performance at an affordable price point. With a Full feature set and taking advantage of our Class A/B technology and improved Class D Monoblock features, the new QXP series amps will continue to give you the reliability and performance you have come to know so well from Logic Soundlab.

The New QXP Series consists of 7 models and is now shipping.

QXP160.2: 500-Watt 2 Channel MOSFET Amplifier 85×2 @ 4 OHM 130×2 @ 2 OHM

QXP240.2: 720-Watt 2 Channel MOSFET Amplifier 120×2 @ 4 OHM 180×2 @ 2 OHM

QXP320.4: 960-Watt 4 Channel MOSFET Amplifier 80×4 @ 4 OHM 120×4 @ 2 OHM

QXP490.5: 1200-Watt 5 Channel MOSFET Amplifier 60×4 + 180×1 @ 4 OHM 90×4 @ +260×1 @ 2 OHM

QXP350.1: 1000-Watt MONO Class D Amplifier 350×1 @ 1 OHM RMS, 1000×1 Peak Power

QXP600.1: 1600-Watt MONO Class D Amplifier 600×1 @ 1 OHM RMS, 1800×1 Peak Power

QXP1200.1: 3600-Watt MONO Class D Amplifier 1200×1 @ 1 OHM RMS, 3600×1 Peak Power

If you are looking for an amplifier line that can crank out quality sound at an unmatched value with limited distribution, Logic Soundlab QXP Series amplifiers are the way to go.

For more information, contact Rick Andersen (626) 465-3383 X 107, Enrique Avalos (626) 564-3383 X102 or visit www.logicsoundlab.com

