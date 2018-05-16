DAS Reveals Winner of the RZR900 Sweepstakes

PALYMRA, PA (05.17.2018) – The consumer electronics sales division of DAS Companies, Inc., offered an all new, exciting sweepstakes in August of 2017, offering a chance for dealer partners to win a new Polaris RZR900 All-terrain vehicle. Co-sponsored with Rockford Fosgate, the sweepstakes concluded on April 30, 2018 with the winner selected on May 11, 2018, by US Sweepstakes, Rochester, NY.

The winner, notified May 14, is Michael Ayd, from Michael’s Automotive & Sound, of Randelstown, MD.

Michael Ayd commented “I was in total shock when my DAS salesman Tim Small called me with the news I had won the RZR. As soon as I hung up I checked out a place in our showroom and the RZR will fit through the double doors. We support both Rockford Fosgate and DB Drive LUX Lighting that are installed in the RZR900. We plan to use the RZR at various events and car shows to promote business.”

A date is being set for Ayd to travel to DAS HQ to pick up the RZR. He is a longtime DAS customer who has been attending DAS shows from when the show was held in Lancaster PA over a decade ago.

The sweepstakes coincided with the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show April 10-11 in Atlantic City, NJ, one of the largest consumer electronics dealer trade shows on the east coast. The dealers in attendance had the opportunity to earn additional chances to win throughout the show and could take photos with the new RZR900, prominently displayed in the Rockford sales booth.

“Congratulations to Michael. We are very excited to give this spectacular prize to one of our 12V industry

Dealer-Partners. We also want to give special thanks to our co-sponsor, Rockford Fosgate, and our lighting product partner, DB Research,” said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “Rockford and DAS support all the hard work that goes into the 12V industry and a promotion like this, including; our outside sales reps., inside sales reps., the support teams, product teams and all the Rockford teams,” Berfield added.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

