Brandmotion Details GM Wireless Charger Retrofit

SOUTHFIELD, MI (05.16.2018) – If you’re an owner of a 2015-2017 GM Truck, you may have found that the wireless charging in your vehicle isn’t compatible with an iPhone 8 or X. No need to worry, we’ve got your solution. Brandmotion’s GM Wireless Charger Retrofit FDMC-1275 is designed to seamlessly replace the vehicle’s current factory wireless charging system with ease.

1. Using a panel removal tool, separate the interior trim from the armrest

2. Disconnect power harness from charging module

3. Locate the 4 screws securing the charging module and remove the module. Save screws for next step

4. Orient the replacement charging coil so that it is facing the mat on the top edge. Use saved screws to secure replacement module to the armrest. (Add optional spacers to offset coil) Check from the top side of the armrest to see if the new plate needs to be spaced lower ie… coil is pushing up into the rubber mat.

5. Connect power harness to new replacement charging module and snap panel back in place.

