American Bass Adds New Full and Mid-Range Speakers to Car Audio Line

SOLON, OH (05.16.2018) – Manufacturer American Bass, USA, headquartered in Solon, Ohio, has announced the launch of two new products to expand its extensive line of high-end car audio equipment and accessories. The new products add breadth to the current offerings in their speaker division.

“We’re pleased to bring new products to market that will help to enhance the listening experience for all those who rely on American Bass for their car audio equipment,” said Gurwin Ahuja, Vice President. “These additions offer our customers the latest innovations in sound quality, efficiency and product longevity.”

“For more than two decades, we’ve dedicated our business to delivering the highest quality car audio equipment in the industry,” said Bob Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud to continue this tradition with the launch of these new products, which give our current and potential customers more diverse and lower-cost options for creating the very best sound in car audio.”

The new offerings include two additions to the American Bass speaker line, Godfather Midrange Speakers and Symphony Full Range Speakers. Developed to deliver an exceptional listening experience, Godfather Midrange Speakers promise loud and clear sound. Symphony Full Range speakers are designed for ultimate efficiency, requiring minimal power to produce excellent sound and offering the flexibility of being powered by many factory radios.

Visit www.americanbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

