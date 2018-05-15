2018 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

DIAMOND BAR, CA (05.16.2018) – Registration for the 2018 SEMA Show is now open at semashow.com/register. The annual trade show for the automotive aftermarket is set for Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Registration is offered in three categories: Attendee, Exhibitor, and Media.

Attendee: Distributors, retailers, installers, buyers, and those in public relations and marketing should register using the “Attendee” link. Applicants may be required to submit proof of employment in the industry. Additionally, approved domestic attendees who register and choose the “Click To Confirm” link in the emailed confirmation before Oct. 12 will receive their badges in the mail. Approved international attendees who register before Sept. 14 will receive their badge at the international address provided in their application.

Attendees may sign up for special events and seminars during the application process or by using the “Special Events Tickets Only” link at www.semashow.com/register. Among the special events are those offered by the Society of Collision & Repair Specialists (SCRS), Tire Industry Association (TIA), Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), and the SEMA Show Education program, adding up to over 100 sessions addressing all aspects of small business, industry trends and opportunities, collision repair, professional development training, Advanced Vehicle Technology, and more.

Exhibitor: The “Exhibitor” registration link is for company personnel working in the booths of exhibiting companies. The primary contact at the exhibiting company may register the entire staff at one time quickly and easily using the unique password and user ID that was provided via email.

Exhibitor badges are not to be used for non-employees, including contest winners, contractors, customers, and vendors. Exhibitors from the USA and Canada who register before Oct. 12 will receive their badges in the mail. International exhibitor badges will be available for pickup on-site upon presenting a matching government-issued photo ID, such as a passport or driver’s license.

During registration, exhibitors will also be able to order complimentary tickets to the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, which is attended by 3,000 Showgoers and considered by many to be the industry’s premier celebration.

Media: Journalists covering the SEMA Show can register for complimentary media credentials using the “Media” link. Applicants may need to supply proof of media affiliation, such as bylined articles or other published work. All approved media will be able to pick up their credentials on-site in the SEMA Show Media Center, a fully functional pressroom with all the tools necessary to assist with reporting from the event.

“The SEMA Show is the world’s leading automotive trade event and where the $41.2 billion specialty aftermarket industry gathers every year to conduct business,” said SEMA Vice President of Communications & Events Peter MacGillivray. “Registering early for this year’s SEMA Show will expedite the registration process and can save applicants money and keep them up-to-date on Show news and developments.”

For more information about the 2018 SEMA Show, visit www.semashow.com. To register for the 2018 SEMA Show, visit www.semashow.com/register

