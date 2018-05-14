Twenty-Five-Year Finance Veteran Brings Business Leadership and Insight to Directed

VISTA, CA (05.15.2018) – Directed has announced that Naresh Idnani has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee all aspects of Directed’s finance and human resources functions.

“Naresh brings an impressive record of accomplishment in financial and business management to Directed,” commented Bob Struble, Directed CEO. “His broad skill set and diverse experience base make Naresh a perfect fit for our business. I’m thrilled to welcome Naresh to our executive team and confident he will help Directed build on our strong performance and industry leading position.”

“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join Directed. Directed is leading the innovation in the aftermarket connected car space. Working with Bob and his executive team to build upon the great Directed legacy was an opportunity I could not pass up.” -Naresh Idnani

Prior to joining Directed, Idnani served as CFO of Innovative Hearth Products, a leading manufacturer of indoor and outdoor fireplaces based in Orange County, CA. Previously Idnani held CFO and senior financial management roles at large and midsize companies including Neutrogena, Sun Microsystems and Johnson and Johnson. Idnani earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Idnani will be based out of Directed’s Vista, CA office and report directly to CEO Bob Struble.

