R&D Distributing Rocked the House in Carmel, IN

CARMEL, IN (05.15.2018) – R&D Distributing kicked off the “Rock the House 2018” 4-City May Tour at the company’s Carmel IN location on Thursday, May 10th.

Mandy VanHaitsma, R&D Marketing, related “We increased attendance in Carmel over 20% from last year. The dealer turnout was fantastic.”

R&D Distributing’s Carmel, IN branch is located just a quick drive from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indy 500. 12 volt dealers came from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky for the third annual Carmel branch “Rock The House” event. Dealers walked away with raffle prizes, swag and all enjoyed the spread of food and beverages. Manufacturer reps were onsite to answer questions on their 2018 product lines.

Continuing, VanHaitsma “Dealers who attend our Detroit event will have access to blowout product specials, raffles swag bags plus food and drink. There will be 3 demo cars on site. Brands on site include Rockford Fosgate, Axxera, AAMP, Rydeen, Pioneer, JVC, SiriusXM, Escort/Cobra, JBL/Infinity, DB Drive, Audiovox, Directed, Kenwood, Q Power, ATG, Otterbox, ODX, WeatherTech and Metra. New brands in the R&D portfolio include ODX Lighting, ATG Speakers and Otterbox. These new offerings are going to bring are going to bring a really diverse selection of products and value to our customers.”

The Detroit “Rock the House” event runs from 2PM till 8PM. Dealers are encouraged to register at www.rth18.com to make sure they have a swag bag with show giveaways reserved.

Dave Russell, R&D president offered “Come join us for Rock the House 2018 Tour. Dealers are invited to come and spend one-on-one time with our vendor partners, see new products, demo vehicles and take advantage of super event special buys at each of our locations. There will be food, refreshments as well as giveaways and prizes. Closeout and special show pricing too.”

Visit teamprogressive.com for more.

