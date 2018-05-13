VAIS Technology Releases 2018 Hardware Platform for SiriusXM Integration

ENGLEWOOD, CO (05.14.2018) – VAIS Technology has released a new hardware platform (Gen 2) for their popular satellite radio adapters specifically designed for all vehicles including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GM, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota. This allows select vehicles to add the SiriusXM SXV300v1 satellite radio tuner to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.
“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Executive Vice President, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many vehicles don’t offer an easy way to listen to it. Our company develops simple, easy to install adapters that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”
The latest (Gen 2) platform improves on several key areas:
- Better and faster processor
- Behind the radio connection for all Toyota models including the new 2018 Toyota Camry
- Upgrade the existing factory USB port to fast charging, on all behind the radio applications.
- Adding optional USB fast charging port on all models.
- Locking connectors for better automotive quality.
“We design our satellite radio adapters to operate very similar to the factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explains. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can now control their SiriusXM using factory radio and steering wheel controls. That’s what really separates VAIS products from all others in the industry”.
To learn more about the new line of GSR’s from VAIS Technology, contact them at 720-733-2348 or visit vaistech.com.
