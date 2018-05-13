VAIS Technology Releases 2018 Hardware Platform for SiriusXM Integration

– VAIS Technology has released a new hardware platform (Gen 2) for their popular satellite radio adapters specifically designed for all vehicles including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GM, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota. This allows select vehicles to add the SiriusXM SXV300v1 satellite radio tuner to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.

The latest (Gen 2) platform improves on several key areas:

Better and faster processor

Behind the radio connection for all Toyota models including the new 2018 Toyota Camry

Upgrade the existing factory USB port to fast charging, on all behind the radio applications.

Adding optional USB fast charging port on all models.

Locking connectors for better automotive quality.

To learn more about the new line of GSR’s from VAIS Technology, contact them at 720-733-2348 or visit vaistech.com.

