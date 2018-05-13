Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party

NEW YORK, NY (05.14.2018) – SiriusXM has launched Wedding Party, a channel that includes songs sweeter than the frosting on your wedding cake and more exciting than the moment leading up to a couple’s kiss at the altar.

SiriusXM’s Wedding Party, a limited-run channel which launched on Friday, May 11, will showcase all the best tunes played at weddings—from the first dance to the reception after party. Traditional favorites like Etta James’ “At Last” and Earth Wind & Fire’s “September” can all be heard alongside modern classics like Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” For those planning a wow-worthy reception or simply looking to re-live the celebratory feeling of a wedding, SiriusXM’s Wedding Party will be a source of musical inspiration and nostalgia.

Wedding Party is SiriusXM’s first ever wedding-inspired music channel. The SiriusXM team found inspiration from the editors—and the team who knows weddings best—at The Knot, the leading digital wedding planning brand.

Music stirs emotions and sets the stage for creating and later recalling great memories. SiriusXM subscribers can follow their heart as they find inspiration for their wedding events, playlists, and most importantly relax and enjoy the journey with Wedding Party.

Below is a sample playlist of what to expect on SiriusXM’s Wedding Party channel:

Earth, Wind & Fire – “September”

Etta James – “At Last”

Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

John Legend – “All of Me”

Beyoncé & Jay-Z – “Crazy In Love”

Train – “Marry Me”

The Isley Brothers – “Shout, Pts. 1 & 2”

Van Morrison – “Someone Like You”

Taio Cruz – “Dynamite”

Christina Perri – “A Thousand Years”

Kool & The Gang – “Celebration”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

SiriusXM’s Wedding Party will is airing now on channel 4 and will run through Thursday, May 24. The channel will also be available through the SiriusXM App on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to tune into Wedding Party (ch.4) on SiriusXM radios and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

