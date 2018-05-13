MECA Cartronics Series Continues at Tennessee Speed and Sport

NASHVILLE, TN (05.14.2018) – MECA, Cartronics, Tennessee Speed and Sport, along with XS Power, are Mobile Electronics Industry companies working together to promote car audio across Tennessee and beyond.

The third in the MECA Cartronics Series was held on Saturday, May 12th. Competitors were spread out across the huge Tennessee Speed and Sport parking lot.

MECA Commish Steve Stern stated “It was a gorgeous day weather wise and 41 MECA club members rolled their vehicles into the judging lanes for SQL, SPL plus Show and Shine contests.”

Stern continued, “We had some first-timers with amazing vehicles for the Show and Shine. SQL competitors spent time with Judge Vinny Taylor. Sound Pressure League was loud, as usual, with Kentucky’s Brad Newsome, (Legend Audio/US Acoustics) taking the big trophy for SPL Best of Show.”

Tennessee Speed Sport, the retail arm of P&E Distributors, hosted the event in their parking lot. Their parking lot is located across from the Rivergate Mall, in the largest retail shopping area in Tennessee. P&E handles 100+ brands and MECA events enhance their business with their dealers.

Josh Eatherly of P&E Distributors commented “Tennessee Speed Sport is excited to host the Cartronics’ Series this year. Both Cartronics and MECA did a great job promoting the event. Tennessee Speed Sport and Cartronics have had a relationship for almost 30 years and any chance we can get to work with them we do.”

Nashville’s 3-Store powerhouse 12volt retailer CarTronics is co-sponsoring 7 events at the Tennessee Speed and Sport location this year. Those events are dubbed the CarTronics Sound-off Series. Company staff members hand out swag and be-back discount coupons to prospective customers at each event.

Kevin Dunn, Cartronics offered “MECA events really give their club members a way to compete and show their rides. We are excited to sponsor the Cartronics Sound Off Series. We had our tent on site and we handed out a flier offering specials to drive traffic to our stores.”

“XS Power is thrilled to be the sponsor of MECA across Tennessee. We are proud of all our team members and very happy to work with Steve and his team at MECA. A very sincere thank you to all of the competitors that make these events possible. Competition continues to reach new levels and the car audio community is stronger for it” XS Power’s Brady Basner related to 12voltnews.com.” XS Power is the 2018 title sponsor of MECA events held in Tennessee.

Watch for more on the Cartronics Series in coming months.

Visit cartronics.audio and mecacaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

