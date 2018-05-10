Axxess Shipping Improved AX-Series Interfaces with Steering Wheel Control Technology

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.11.2018) – Axxess by Metra Electronics has reintroduced improved technology for thirteen vehicle-specific radio replacement interfaces in their AX-Series product line, all of which are now shipping. The AX-Series features proprietary, built-in steering wheel control technology with improved features. The patented Axxess auto-detect technology provides an easy to install solution with one interface that will do it all. A new reset button improves the initialization process, located between the two Micro-Fit connectors. This placement prevents the button from accidentally being pressed, but also provides a much easier way for installers to reset the interface, when needed.

The AX-Series provides accessory power for 12-volt, 10-amp, retains R.A.P. (Retained Accessory Power) and retains audio controls on the steering wheel. Depending on the vehicle, SYNC or OnStar may also be retained. The interface can be installed in both amplified and non-amplified models, and provides NAV outputs for parking brake, reverse and speed sense. The interface is updatable by Micro “B” USB. All harnessing is cloth taped for a clean installation. Additional interface features will vary by vehicle application, available for Chrysler, Ford, GM, Hyundai/Kia, Mazda and Toyota/Lexus models for select years.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for Chrysler-

Axxess has two solutions for Chrysler, both which provide high level speaker input. The AX-CH013-SWC is for Chrysler models from 2004 and up*. The AX-CH5-SWC is for Chrysler models from 2013 and up*. This specific interface also retains the factory backup camera if it is through the factory radio, and the factory 3.5mm auxiliary input (AUX-IN) jack.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for Ford-

Two interfaces for Ford vehicles will be at CES. Both provide high level speaker input. The AX-FD1-SWC is for Ford models from 2007 and up*, and can be used in non-amplified, amplified, and Sony/THX amplified systems. The AX-FD2-SWC is for Ford models from 2011 and up*.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for GM-

Axxess will reintroduce four solutions for GM vehicles that retain chimes, OnStar and OEM Bluetooth. All four interfaces support adjustable volume for OnStar in addition to providing NAV outputs for parking brake, reverse, mute and speed sense. Additional features and specifications vary between the interfaces:

AX-GMCL2-SWC is for GM vehicles from 2000 to 2013

AX-GMLAN11-SWC is for GM vehicles from 2006 to 2012

AX-GMLAN29-SWC is for GM vehicles from 2006 and up*

AX-GMLAN44-SWC is for GM vehicles from 2011 and up*

Visit AxxessInterfaces.com or reference the Axxess New Product Guide to see additional information for each part.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for Hyundai/ Kia-

Two new AX-Series interfaces for Hyundai/Kia vehicles will be available from Axxess, both which work with non-amplified systems, or amplified systems when used with the AX-HYKIA-SPDIF. The AX-HYKIA1-SWC is for Hyundai/Kia 2012 and up* models and the AX-HYKIA2-SWC is for 2013 and up* models.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interface for Mazda-

The AX-MAZ1-SWC is for Mazda vehicles from 2007 to 2015. It retains the balance and fade controls and also retains the ability to change the clock with a service harness. It can be used with either amplified or non-amplified systems.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interface for Toyota/ Lexus-

The AX-TYAMP1-SWC is designed for amplified systems for Toyota and Lexus models from 2002 to 2015. The AX-TYAMP2-SWC is designed for JBL amplified systems for Toyota and Lexus vehicles from 2012 and up*. Both interfaces retain balance control.

*Visit AxxessInterfaces.com to up-to-date, vehicle specific applications and additional instructions.

