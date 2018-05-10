2018 dB Drag Racing Euro Spring Break Greece

THESSALONIKI, GREECE (05.11.2018) – The 2018 dB Drag Racing European Spring Break event was held April 27-29 in Thessaloniki, Greece. The event was jam packed with car stereo competition during the 3-day show and held in conjunction with the Thessaloniki Tuning Show. The dBDRA broadcast the event LIVE on Facebook and has been viewed over 33,000 times worldwide.

The majority of the competitors were from Greece and a few from other of countries. Many of the cars from Athens put their vehicles on a train to make the trip up to Thessaloniki. While this is not a common thing in the U.S., this is a great way to transport vehicles around where countries have a good train service infrastructure.

A few international competitors joined in on the fun! Team Baudio Jason traveled 15 hours from Slovenia to compete and said, “We had a great time this weekend, it was a lot of fun!”. Team Stavrakakis traveled from Crete to compete. His vehicle had to be sent over 12 hours by boat and then trailered from Athens to Thessaloniki by truck. During the 159.9 dB Bass Race qualifications, he shattered his front windshield. His fellow competitors came to his aid and helped him tape up his windshield so that he could compete during the rest of the event. The competitor that traveled the furthest to compete was Team FX Jimbo from Canada.

Prior to leaving Canada, he and his dad worked together to build a sub box to perfectly fit in his suitcase. The box was complete with a sub, all necessary cables, amp and source unit to install in their rental car in Greece. The 17 year old, Genevei Choy of Team FX Jimbo, was really excited to travel to Greece and compete on the other side of the world. They landed in Athens and decided to visit the The Parthenon prior to the 6 hour drive up the Thessaloniki. After sight seeing for a short bit, they arrived back to their rental car only to find that the car had been broken into and robbed of everything! After a few hours in the police station to file a report and a visit to retrieve a new rental car, they headed to a local car audio shop in Athens. Car Audio Performance came to the rescue and stayed late to help them get a new system installed in their rental car. The owner, Vasilis Georgoulias, is also a dB Drag Racing competitor and was happy to help a fellow dB Dragger! The sportsmanship of the Greek Competitors is seen both and and out of the lanes as they go out of their way to help others!

The weekend was long and fun! The competition was held inside building #2 of the Thessaloniki Fairgrounds. Since this was an indoor event, competitors were requested to push their cars in and out of the lanes to prevent fumes from building up inside the hall. With more than 70 cars in the hall, this proved to be somewhat of a challenge, but the competitors pitched in and helped each other out when needed.

The lanes were busy all weekend and 3 New World Records for 2018 were established.

Street Stock 1K – Team Sourcesound – Victor. A score of 154.3 was recorded in qualifying and then backed up with a score of 154.3, making the record 154.3.

Street Stock 5K – Team Vedouris – Vlassopoulos. A score of 159.9 was recorded in qualifying and then backed up with a score of 160.1, making the record 159.9.

Super Street NW – Team Experience – Pstuning. A score of 167.1 dB was recorded in Qualifying and then backed up with a score of 167.1 dB, making the record 167.1 dB.

All 3 vehicles were audited by the team of judges and confirmed World Records.

The Bass Race competition was fierce with nearly full brackets which means that some did not make it to the elimination rounds. During the Semi Final Rounds in the 149.9 dB class there were 9 TIES in Bass Race. With each tie, the crowd became more and more excited anticipating that someone would eventually take the win.

The Top Dog competition was fun to watch! On Saturday, Team FX Jimbo of Canada, was undefeated amongst 10 competitors and made it through 2 rounds unscathed during the 2X competition racking up 169,172 points and 14 wins. On Sunday, the Greek Competitors stepped up their 3X Top Dog game and Team Spacecaraudio – Manos won the Top Dog Title with a total of 127,912 Points and 11 wins.

Thank you to the sponsors: EXE Audio, 3G Audio (SounDigital and Ground Zero distributor), Ellicon (Alphard Sound Technology distributor), TRF Audio, Hertz Audio Greece, Gousetis Speaker Repair, Pantazopoulos Speaker Repair.

Shout out to the judges: Yiannis Lekkas (Greece), Bine Zupan (Slovenia), Alex Stroganoff (Russia), Ray Choy (Canada) and Wayne Harris (USA).

The following is a list of winners for the 2018 Euro Spring Break event:

2X – Friday/Saturday

dB Drag Racing

Street Stock 1K – Team Sourcesound – Victor (154.3 dB)

Street Stock 2K – Team Soundcenter – Poulios (155.8 dB)

Street Stock 5K – Team Vedouris – Vlassopoulos (159.8 dB)

Street Stock Trunk 5K – Team Vedouris – Elias (149.5 dB)

Street Stock Wall 5K – Team Kostadopoulos – Christos (156.6 dB)

Street Stock NL – Team Argigarage – Hulk (162.3 dB)

Super Street NW – Team Experience – Pstuning (166.9 dB)

Super Street 1-2 – Stavros Ventouris (169.8 dB)

Super Street 3-4 – Team Performance – Transporter (163.2 dB)

Super Street 5+ – Team Experience – Kloukis (161.3 dB)

Super Street X – Team Experience – Louis (163.1 dB)

Extreme NL – Team EXE – The Boss (176.1 dB)

Bass Race

120.0-129.9 dB – Team Soundcenter – Filippou

130.0-139.9 dB – Team Efstathiou – Tsokos

140.0-149.9 dB – Team Performance – Gavras

150.0-159.9 dB – Team Performance – Nontas

Top Dog

Team FX Jimbo

3X – Sunday

dB Drag Racing

Street Stock 1K – Team Sourcesound – Victor (154.3 dB)

Street Stock 2K – Team Soundcenter – Poulios (156.8 dB)

Street Stock 5K – Team Vedouris – Vlassopoulos (160.1 dB)

Street Stock NL – Team Argigarage – Hulk (161.9 dB)

Street Stock Trunk 5K – Team Vedouris – Elias (149.5 dB)

Street Stock Wall 5K – Team Kostadopoulos – Christos (156.6 dB)

Super Street NW – Team Experience – Pstuning (167.1 dB)

Super Street 1-2 – Team Performance – Thanasis (162.1 dB)

Super Street 3-4 – Team Performance – Transporter (165 dB)

Super Street 5+ – Team Experience – Kloukis (161.3 dB)

Super Street X – Team Experience – Sotiris (166.1 dB)

Extreme NL – Team EXE – The Boss (176.1 dB)

Bass Race

120.0-129.9 dB – Team Spacecaraudio – Manos

130.0-139.9 dB – Team Bagiatis – Chris

140.0-149.9 dB – Team Performance – Gavras

150.0-159.9 dB – Team Performance – Nontas

Top Dog

Team Spacecaraudio – Manos

For a complete list of event results, visit www.TermPro.com

