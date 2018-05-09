Slamology Automotive & Music Festival Returns to Indianapolis June 9-10

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (05.10.2018) – The 15th annual GaugeMagazine.com along with Orion Car Audio present SLAMOLOGY, co-sponsored by Sky High Car Audio, will once again take center stage at Lucas Oil Raceway, located on the far west side of Indianapolis, on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10, 2018. The event highlights the ever-growing and wildly popular sport of customizing vehicles. Custom Vehicle registration is available and open now at Slamology.com. Lucas Oil Raceway is located at 10267 E. Highway 136 in Indianapolis, Indiana 46234.

SLAMOLOGY 2018 offers something for everyone including a mix of automotive excitement, live music of various genres and a massive vendor midway.

“We are excited to return to Lucas Oil Raceway for our annual event,” says Slamology’s founder, Donnie Babb. “The event continues to grow each year and this year will be our biggest and best yet.”

Slamology attracts fans from across the globe and in recent years has attracted nearly 2,000 custom vehicles and nearly 15,000 visitors as it has quickly gained notoriety as the premier gathering of car audio enthusiasts in the U.S.

DATES:

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Sunday, June 10, 2018

SLAMOLOGY SPECIAL FEATURES AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2018:

DD Audio presents The Largest Car Stereo Sound-Off In The World

Deaf Bonce Full Tilt Audio Demo Sessions

Lowest Vehicle Limbo Contest

RC Car Racing All Weekend Long

Indiana Music Festival on the Full Throttle Battery Main Stage featuring country, metal, rock, electronic, funk & old school

RNL Suspension Flying High Hydraulic Demo

247 Sky Bar Bikini Contest

Great Food Vendors

Davis Brothers Designs Big Rig Roundup

Steel Rod Tattoo’s Tattoo Contest

Family Fun Zone

Huge Vendor Midway

Awesome Trophies

…and much more!

REGISTRATION:

Vehicle Registration: *$40 in advance/$60 day-of

*Register before May 21, 2018 for advance pricing and only available online at Slamology.com

Includes custom vehicle and two weekend passes

SPECTATOR TICKETS:

Spectator tickets will be available at the gate.

Spectator Saturday: $10

Spectator Sunday: $10

Weekend Event Pass: $15

Parking onsite is $5; Free parking tickets are available for download at Slamology.com

SPONSORHSIP AND VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES:

For partnership opportunities, contact Sales@Slamology.com, or (317) 856-1810

Visit slamology.com and lucasoilraceway.com for more.

