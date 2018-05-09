Slamology Automotive & Music Festival Returns to Indianapolis June 9-10

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (05.10.2018) – The 15th annual GaugeMagazine.com along with Orion Car Audio present SLAMOLOGY, co-sponsored by Sky High Car Audio, will once again take center stage at Lucas Oil Raceway, located on the far west side of Indianapolis, on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10, 2018. The event highlights the ever-growing and wildly popular sport of customizing vehicles. Custom Vehicle registration is available and open now at Slamology.com. Lucas Oil Raceway is located at 10267 E. Highway 136 in Indianapolis, Indiana 46234.
SLAMOLOGY 2018 offers something for everyone including a mix of automotive excitement, live music of various genres and a massive vendor midway.
“We are excited to return to Lucas Oil Raceway for our annual event,” says Slamology’s founder, Donnie Babb. “The event continues to grow each year and this year will be our biggest and best yet.”
Slamology attracts fans from across the globe and in recent years has attracted nearly 2,000 custom vehicles and nearly 15,000 visitors as it has quickly gained notoriety as the premier gathering of car audio enthusiasts in the U.S.
DATES:
Saturday, June 9, 2018
Sunday, June 10, 2018
SLAMOLOGY SPECIAL FEATURES AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2018:
DD Audio presents The Largest Car Stereo Sound-Off In The World
Deaf Bonce Full Tilt Audio Demo Sessions
Lowest Vehicle Limbo Contest
RC Car Racing All Weekend Long
Indiana Music Festival on the Full Throttle Battery Main Stage featuring country, metal, rock, electronic, funk & old school
RNL Suspension Flying High Hydraulic Demo
247 Sky Bar Bikini Contest
Great Food Vendors
Davis Brothers Designs Big Rig Roundup
Steel Rod Tattoo’s Tattoo Contest
Family Fun Zone
Huge Vendor Midway
Awesome Trophies
…and much more!
REGISTRATION:
Vehicle Registration: *$40 in advance/$60 day-of
*Register before May 21, 2018 for advance pricing and only available online at Slamology.com
Includes custom vehicle and two weekend passes
SPECTATOR TICKETS:
Spectator tickets will be available at the gate.
Spectator Saturday: $10
Spectator Sunday: $10
Weekend Event Pass: $15
Parking onsite is $5; Free parking tickets are available for download at Slamology.com
SPONSORHSIP AND VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES:
For partnership opportunities, contact Sales@Slamology.com, or (317) 856-1810
Visit slamology.com and lucasoilraceway.com for more.
