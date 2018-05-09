Echomaster Offers Lane Change Assistance, Blind Spot Detection Technology for UK and EU Vehicles

CLEARWATER, FL (05.10.2018) – With tens of thousands of commercial vehicles having poor visibility, still on UK and European roads, blind spots remain one of the leading causes of preventable collisions on the continent. As a result, the European Commission is taking steps to improve EU safety regulations (Click for details). EchoMaster is introducing a simple, easy-to-use aftermarket blind spot detection system for 2014-2018 Fiat Ducato, Citroen Relay and Peugeot Boxer.

EchoMaster provides additional visibility opportunities to larger vehicles to help alleviate the amount of accidents that are caused by blind spot-related incidents every year, leading to thousands of injuries and deaths.

The latest in EchoMaster’s line of advanced aftermarket safety technologies is the most comprehensive integrated blind spot detection and lane change assistance system, and is available for vehicles equipped with 5” factory screens.

FCTP-1402EU/UK (for left and right-hand drive vehicles)

Built to integrate seamlessly into a vehicle’s OE appearance, this kit provides extra functionality, without added complication.

The camera solutions effectively assist in safe lane changes and eliminate blind spots, protecting your vehicle, passengers, and other assets from potential liabilities, without adding bulk to the vehicle’s exterior.

The primary technology used in this system is EchoMaster’s side blind spot and lane change assist system featuring perfect camera alignment, without the need for calibration as a result of mirror cap camera integration. The proprietary designed mirror cap inserts with integrated cameras are responsive to driver behavior; the camera view is triggered using the turn signals, giving the driver a clear view to assist when changing lanes. The kits include everything needed for a plug-and-play installation.

To visit the FCTP-1402EU/UK product page, click here. See EchoMaster.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

