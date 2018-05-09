The 2018 Mid-State Show Was a Weekend Event

OMAHA, NE (05.10.2018) – The Mid-State Dealer Show, Saturday May 5th and Sunday 6th was a weekend filled with activities for 12volt retailers. On Saturday, May 5th, the Alamo DraftHouse Cinema was action central with product training sessions in the mid-afternoon, a networking cocktail time and dinner followed by a showing of the number one movie… Marvel Avengers Infinity War. Sunday the center of the action was Mid-State’s warehouse packed with exhibitors and red-hot specials.

Tom Kolar, Mid-State National Sales Manager, commented “We really packed a lot into the two days. Our vendor partners and dealers told us we hit the mark.”

Pioneer and Sony product sessions kicked off Saturday’s afternoon activities. Pioneer’s National Trainer Harry Kroll was in the house covering the latest Pioneer products. Kris Bulla presented the latest in Sony’s lineup. Both sessions took place in the comfortable surroundings of a Alamo DraftHouse theater.

“Following the well attended training sessions we hosted a networking social time. Dealers rolled in and over the course of networking, following dinner and movie we had over 200 attend. The movie, an all time box office record setter in just 2 weeks, was definitely a hit with everyone” Kolar stated.

The Dealer Show kicked off at 11 AM on Sunday at the Mid-State’s Omaha location and continued until 6 PM. A strong lineup of vendors was on site with super show specials available in the afternoon. Many dealers loaded their trucks with deals and headed home mid-afternoon. Prizes for lucky winners added to the excitement plus a delicious lunch was served.

Vendors in the house included Pioneer and Sony (with demo cars), SiriusXM, Rosen, ADS-Maestro, Renegade, BOYO, DB Drive, Atrend, Metra, Rostra, Harman and Aquatic AV. SiriusXM, Aquatic AV and Harman/JBL are new to the Mid-State line card.

Harman’s Shawn Spedding, Director of Sales-Mobile Aftermarket, related “The Mid-State show was excellent. The meet and greet at the Alamo DraftHouse was excellent and well attended. JBL and Infinity offered some great specials and the ProSound Bar rocked on the Polaris RZR on the show floor. A special thanks to Star City Motors in Lincoln for lending the Polaris RZR.”

Chris Pace, Arrowhead Sales and Marketing, worked with Al Congdon in the Renegade and Crimestopper booth. “It was a great show and Al and I opened a few eyes and ears with the Renegade component demo” Pace offered.

Paul Trueman said “It was great to meet a large number of Mid-State’s dealers and show them the benefits of selling SiriusXM satellite radio.”

Concluding, Kolar stated “Everything turned out very well for a huge weekend that dealers will long remember. We had dealers come from 6 states and some with a 12 hour drive to Omaha. We definitely think we made it worth everyone’s time and effort.”

Visit midstatedistributing.com and siriusxm.com for more.

