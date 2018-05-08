EchoMaster Launches a Universal Back-Up License Plate Camera with Dynamic Parking Lines

CLEARWATER, FL (05.09.2018) – EchoMaster has introduced PCAM-DPLLP, a universal reverse camera featuring dynamic parking lines, the first license plate camera with a butterfly mount to customize any driver’s viewing angle.

PCAM-DPLLP takes the challenge out of reversing, delivering 170° of enhanced rear vision, and dynamic guidelines to show the path the vehicle is positioned to move through. The dynamic parking lines remove guesswork by providing drivers with a better understanding of the trajectory of the vehicle before they reverse. The camera features built-in motion sensors, once the vehicle starts moving the camera senses the movement and guidelines move to show the path of the vehicle. The bracket easily mounts behind your license plate making it easy to add a camera without having to drill additional holes in your vehicles exterior.

Key Features

1/3″ CMOS sensor

Operates at 0.5 LUX

170° degree viewing angle

Dynamic parking guidelines

Waterproof rating: IP67

3-Year product warranty

PCAM-DPLLP is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers at a suggested retail price of $149.99.

To visit the PCAM-DPLLP product page, click here. See EchoMaster.com for more.

