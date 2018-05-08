Altron’s 2018 Dealer Show Was a Win for All

PONTIAC, MI (05.09.2018) – The weather was not friendly on show day, Thursday May 3r, but that didn’t stop a strong turnout of dealers from attending the 2018 Altron Dealer Show. The show was set up in the Altron warehouse with a large tent set up outside for meetings and food cooked to order. A chef worked the Pasta Bar and prepared pasta dishes to order. As in past years dealers had a chance to spend time in the RKST retail store floor to see super merchandising ideas.

Bob English related “It was great to again see so many faces and reconnect with a large numbers of our dealers. As in the past dealers also spent time in the RKST retail store to see great displays and merchandising ideas.”

Dealers from all across the state of Michigan traveled to Pontiac for the Altron Show.

New this year, in attention to the great show specials, was the Altron Garage Sale. The warehouse was cleaned out and down and dirty prices tagged that stock. Raffle prizes from Sony, iBeam,CompuStar, PowerBass, T-Spec, Boom Mat, Audio Control and Eton added to the excitement. The grand prize was a 55” big screen monitor won by Castillo Electronics.

Chuck Kenney, Boom Mat National Sales Manager, commented “The Altron show was excellent. There was a great turnout of dealers and there was an air of excitement.

The “Spin to Win” wheel promo, with an order of $500 or more, drew a steady stream of dealers taking the chance to win prizes and products. Spaces on the wheel offered free Detroit Tigers tickets, a bottle of wine, vendor t-shirts, Echo dot, Compustar drone and products plus free freight for a year and more.

Susan Newton, who spent countless organizing the show, stated “We even had some business partners that we deal with on site to pass on info to our dealers. Christine Jones from Aflac and Anthony Cicerone from Heartland Credit Card Processing answered questions for our dealers”.

“In all we had over 50 dealers attend this year’s show. A big thank you to our dealers, vendors and staff for making this year’s show a tremendous success” Bob English concluded.

Visit www.altronint.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

