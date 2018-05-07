New Autostart Canadian Authorized Network Providers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (05.08.2018) – Directed announced updated Autostart Authorized Network Providers (ANP) in Canada to improve service to its retailer network.

“We’re improving our go-to market strategy at provincial levels to give Autostart dealers all the tools required to lead in their prospective markets across the country,” said Alan Birce, VP Sales Canada.

The Autostart Authorized Network includes several key strategic distribution partners located throughout Canada who are able to provide timely sales, service and warranty support.

These include:

• Entreprise Robert Thibert based in Châteaugay, QC.

• Grandwest Enterprises based in Saskatoon, SK.

• Importations Sobel Imports, Inc. based in Terrebonne, QC.

• Électronique Paul Gagnon Inc. based in Québec City, QC.

• Carrady Imports Limited, based in Concord, ON.

• B&B Electronics based in Edmonton, AB.

• Action Car and Truck Accessories based in Moncton, NB.

In Canada, Directed will differentiate itself by providing fast, friendly information, service, support and training. Our goal is to create a positive business environment for network members by driving consumer referrals and resources to them. Directed Product Specialist Representatives, will provide more installation and technical training on the road than ever before, including hands on direct interactions in bays at customer store locations.

This network will partner with Directed to offer benefits from special programs, promotions and hassle-free warranty service to next day delivery to most regions of Canada.

Visit www.directed.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

