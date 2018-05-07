Metra Electronics Introduces “Team Metra” Vehicle Fleet

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.08.2018) – The outside sales team for Metra Electronics will be on the road in a new fleet of branded trucks, decked out with the latest aftermarket products from their 12 volt brands. The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado trucks have headed out to cover different regions around the United States. “By using and experiencing our solutions firsthand, our sales team will be better positioned to showcase our products to customers. It’s one thing to show a product in the box, but now our outside sales representatives will be able to show products which have been installed into the vehicle and integrated with factory and aftermarket systems,” says Jake Bates, VP of Sales at Metra Electronics.

The trucks are outfitted with Heise LED Lighting Systems throughout, with replacement headlight and fog light bulbs, an 8-pod RGB rock light kit, a tailgate lightbar and track, LED strip lighting in the bed of the truck, accent lights in the interior and a 30” Blackout Series dual row LED light bar in the front grill. On top of the Rhino Rack are two 39.5” Slimline single row LED light bars, two 22” Blackout Series dual row lightbars, amber cube spot lights, green high output LED hunting cube flood beam lights, cube flood lights, roll bar clamps and mounts. Switches from The Install Bay are located inside the truck bed to control the lighting.

To increase driver safety and visibility, the trucks have iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems integrated into the new radio. The 360 degree 3D view camera system (TE-360-3D) gives drivers a bird’s eye view of the vehicle using four aftermarket camera feeds. The rear-view camera has been customized to fit into the tailgate handle for an unobtrusive yet OEM style look. The iBeam Microwave Blind Spot Detection System (TE-BSM) has also been added to assist with lane changing. Activated by turn signal triggers, the system’s two microwave sensors will warn the driver of vehicles in their blind spots via LED visual indicators on either side of the vehicle and also with an audible alert.

A new radio was installed using the 95-3016G Metra TurboKit for the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Metra’s speaker adapters and speaker harnesses. For seamless integration, the GMOS-LAN-09 interface from Axxess was installed with the ASWC-1 Steering Wheel Control Interface to retain factory functions for the new head unit. A vehicle-specific USB Hub Replacement Knockout from Axxess (AX-GMUSBAUX-3) was added to retain the auxiliary jack, two USBs and an HDMI port.

The Metra trucks would not be complete without an updated sound system. To improve the sound quality, the Axxess Digital Signal Processor (AX-DSP) was installed with both the two and four channel Micro-Power Amplifiers by Metra PowerSports (MPS-AMP100X2 and MPS-AMP60X4). The system is powered by Shuriken High Performance Batteries with T-Spec wiring, fuse holder and distribution blocks. A License Plate Kit (SDHP-LIC) from the Ballistic Hollow Point Series is used for vibration and sound damping. Team Metra’s trucks will be on the road this week and making appearances at industry events and shows. Follow the #TeamMetra hashtag and Metra Electronics 12 volt brands on social media to see more images of the trucks.

