CRUX Interfacing Launches New ACP Line

RESEDA, CA (05.08.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has launched 4 new Interfaces for GM, Mazda and Mercedes Benz from the new line of Smartphone Integration Interfaces. The new ACP line work by allowing you to control your compatible smartphone directly through your vehicles OEM controls via the touchscreen or factory infotainment controls. The interfaces work with BOTH major smartphone operating systems.

CRUX Interfacing’s Rich DeSclafani stated “The new ACP integration kits are a great solution for customers who inquire about Smartphone Integration or adding a Backup Camera. Where this type of smartphone control has not been available until now and with the interfaces working on vehicles dating back to 2012 there is a big opportunity for retailers to offer something new. These are 2 of the most requested features in the industry right now”



Product Video Link: ACP LINE PROMO VIDEO

FEATURES:

• Fully Integrated Android Auto and other

• Voice Activated

• Works with BOTH smartphone operating systems

• Built in Dual-Link for Smartphone Mirroring

• Works directly from the Factory Controls

• Backup Camera Input WITH Dynamic Guide Lines

• 2 Video Inputs

• All built into one module

• Plug n’ Play

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

