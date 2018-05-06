New VIPER Canadian Authorized Network Providers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (05.07.2018) – Directed announced the appointment of new VIPER Authorized Network Providers, (ANP) in Canada to improve service to its authorized retailer network in Eastern Canada. Importation Sobel Imports, Inc. based in Terrebonne, QC and Carrady Imports Limited, based in Concord, ON joins Dix Performance North, based in Edmonton, AB. “This change will usher in a new era of focused support to meet the ever growing demands at provincial levels, provide timely sales support and faster product supply” said Alan Birce, VP Sales Canada.

The teams from our Authorized Network Providers will be reaching out to all of our Viper clients in the coming days to deliver information on the benefits and programs they are offering that will help further grow your business with Viper products today, tomorrow and beyond.

This change comes just in time for our launch of our all-new Viper Powersports Security System specifically designed and engineered for motorcycles, ATVs, boats, PWCs, and snowmobiles.



Directed’s goal in Canada is to differentiate ourselves by providing fast, friendly information, service, support and training. Together we will build a positive business environment for network members by driving consumer referrals and resources to them. Directed Product Specialist Representatives will provide more installation and technical training on the road than ever before, including hands on direct interactions in bays at customer store locations. This network will partner with Directed to offer benefits from special programs, promotions and hassle-free warranty service to next day delivery to most regions of Canada

Visit www.directed.com for more.

