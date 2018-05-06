Autosounds of Lincoln Celebrates 35 Years

LINCOLN, NE (05.07.2018) – On Saturday April 28th Autosounds of Lincoln capped the celebration of the company’s 35th year in business. Founded in 1983, by Tom Nicholson, the company has earned the reputation as the place to go in the area for the best in mobile electronics gear and customer service.

Jason Jedlicka, Autosounds of Lincoln owner, purchased the business 15 years ago. Jedlicka stated to 12voltnews.com “We felt 35 years in business was a milestone not many shops in our industry have achieved. We planned a promotion capped by the Saturday event on April 28th. Traffic and sales were strong throughout the day. The Rough Riders bike club was on site with a large number of members who parked in a long row of bikes in the parking lot. We had the installation bay spotless with several vehicles for customers to experience. All in all it was a terrific day.”

Vendor reps for Rockford Fosgate and JL Audio showed their brands to consumers. Chris Pace, Arrowhead Sales and Marketing, represented Rockford Fosgate. Rick Foster and Adam Gerry, Insite, represented JL Audio. The JL Audio Ace Polaris rocked the company’s latest powersports products.

The Autosounds of Lincoln staff of 4 is a team dedicated to growing the company’s business. Shayne Baldwin has been with the company from the beginning in 1983. Jake Schutte joined the company in 1997. Aaron Daniels came onboard in 2004. Jedlicka offered “We have a tight knit team that works the sales floor as well as doing installations.”

Concluding, Jedlicka offered “A special thanks to Chris Pace who was our Rockford Fosgate rep for many years. There had been a change in rep firms but Chris came up from Kansas City to work our event. That is dedication.”

Autosounds of Lincoln is an active MESA member.

Visit autosoundsoflincoln.com for more.

