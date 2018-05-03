The D Source Dealer Show Beat the Blizzard in Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, MN (05.04.2018) – 12volt retailers did not let a blizzard, or ‘Tax Day,’ keep them from attending the 2018 D Source Dealer Show in Bloomington, MN.

D Source’s GM Brandon Donohue stated “This year was especially important. We did not have a show in 2017 as we were moving into our new location. This location is 3 times larger that the old location and definitely gave us much more room to showcase our vendors. In spite of the massive snow storm we had 102 in attendance and reps on site were busy throughout the day. In spite of the weather, we had over a half dozen shops come from 250 miles, or more away. Before we opened the doors at 11 the registration line was out the front door and nearly to the parking lot. I have never seen that before with any shows I have been part of at D Source.”

D Source utilized a schedule of emails to make sure dealers knew about the details and activities scheduled for this year’s show. A series of informative emails, using Constant Contact, reached dealers 1 month, 10 Days, 3 Days and tomorrow to promote the event. Due to the weather and travel delays the scheduled training sessions were cancelled.

The Cash Back bonus program we had in place realy set the tone for the show. We were looking for a way to really show our retailers individual appreciation. The Cash Back incentive was instrumental in strong dealer turnout. The “overstocked sale” was very popular. D Source staff members audited the warehouse and pulled $40,000 of overstocked and discontinued items. Discounts of up to 99% were offered.

Raffle prizes including three 60” TVs, XBOX1X, an iPad, a stainless steel 5 burner grill, JL Audio home subwoofer system added to the excitement. Racing simulators, sponsored by PowerBass, added to the action on the show floor. Value of the raffle items was nearly$10,000. Additionally, dealers took laps on racing simulators with the fasted lap winning a HJC helmet worth $199.and some riding gear.

Erik Harbour, PowerBass Sales and Marketing Director, was on site and related “The blizzard made things crazy. I flew in at midnight the day before the show to make sure I was there. The dealer turnout was great and and many came before noon. The Fastest Lap challenge created a lot of excitement. While dealers were waiting to race we spent time highlighting PowerBass.”

Reps:

Erik Harbour, Powerbass

Gustavo Olmos, Wavetech

Klifton Keplinger and Scot Welch, Hybrid Audio Technologies

Doug Hoaglund, AudioControl, Racesport and Omega

Richard Young, Wetsounds.

Jason Hundal, Atrend

Adam Nelson, DEI

Adam Ortiz, JVC Mobile

Trudi Moore*, Metra

Daniel Lee*, Savv

Tim Page*, DEI

*Unable to arrive due to snowstorm Internal Reps (DNR Sales) were Jeff Causton, Dan Fasching, James Mullen, and Doug Hanson. D Source brands on site included JL Audio, JVC, Kenwood, Hushmat, Scosche, Polk, Magnadyne / Silencer, and XSPower.

Concluding, Donohue offered “As far as a customer appreciation this was by far the most successful show I have had my hand in. We had multiple dealers call us after the show to specifically thank us for putting on the event. They also stated they really liked networking with other dealers plus food from Jimmy John’s for lunch and Famous Dave’s for dinner.”

Visit dsourcedistributing.com for more.

