NAV-TV Intros ZEN-A2B Advanced Amplifier Interface for Select Ford and Lincoln Vehicles

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (05.04.2018) – NAV-TV Corp. has announced the ZEN-A2B amplifier interface for select Ford and Lincoln vehicles with the Bang & Olufsen, Revel and Revel Ultima Sound Systems.

The ZEN-A2B allows the seamless addition of aftermarket amplifiers into compatible vehicles, delivering audiophile-quality sound without compromising the vehicle’s factory fit, finish or features.

Traditional audio integration devices convert a high level output from the factory radio or amplifier to low level, or manipulate a fixed preamp level audio signal. However, this method relies on the factory radio or amplifier to perform the digital to analog conversion (D/A) and may lead to less than ideal sound quality. Unlike traditional devices, the ZEN-A2B extracts the audio directly from the A2B digital audio stream and performs the D/A conversion internally. Utilizing a 128 bit floating point DSP and 384 kHz 32 bit DAC, the ZEN-A2B produces a 12 channel analog output with an extremely low noise floor and a S/N Ratio of 114dB.

For ease of use, the ZEN-A2B is configurable through dip switch settings. User selectable features of the ZEN-A2B are:

Full scale audio or -12dB attenuation

Loudness on or off

Pre-orders of the ZEN-A2B (NTV-KIT873) are being accepted now with a shipping date of May 15th, 2018.

Visit navtv.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

