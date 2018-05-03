Harman Welcomes New Hire Fred Isensee

ST. LOUIS, MO (05.04.2018) – See the following announcement from the team at Harman:

“We are pleased to announce that Fred Isensee has joined as the Western Field Sales and Dealer Support Specialist for the Consumer Americas Sales Organization reporting into Shawn Spedding and Ken Gauthreaux and covering states west of the Mississippi. Fred will be based in St. Louis and officially starts with Harman on April 30th.”

“Fred comes to Harman with a wealth of knowledge and background in Mobile Audio and has 18 years of outside sales management and 4 years in 12v retail specialist channel. As Western Field Sales and Dealer Support Specialist, he will work directly with the mobile sales force to support and grow business strengthen relationships with existing dealers providing timely education and support as well as assist in targeting and closing new partners to support both JBL and Infinity Mobile products.”

Fred graduated from the University of Missouri in 1995 with a bachelor of arts in psychology.

Email: fred.isensee@harman.com

Phone: 314-226-3346

“Please join us in welcoming Fred to the Harman Team!”

-Shawn Spedding, Director of Sales, Mobile Aftermarket, Consumer Audio, Americas

Visit harman.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

