Rockford Fosgate Joins the Legends Rally as Supporting Sponsor

TEMPE, AZ (05.03.2018) – The Legends Rally invites attendees to ride with the best, and that now includes the best in audio.

Rockford Fosgate has joined The Legends Rally as supporting sponsor of the 250-mile journey through Baja May 4-7. Rockford Fosgate has spearheaded the car audio revolution for decades and has set the standard for excellence in the audio industry. Rockford will be bringing two cars down for the ride led by off-road Legend Larry Roeseler. Each Legends Rally participant will receive exclusive discounts on their first order with Rockford Fosgate for an awesome opportunity to dial in their vehicle with some the best speakers in motorsport audio solutions.

Rockford Fosgate provides a full line of multi-stage kits for off-road vehicles including Polaris, Yamaha, and Can-Am models. All kits are designed to provide high performance audio for the backcountry and twisted trails while out in the elements. Rockford keeps the installation simple by offering incredibly efficient plug-and-play kits designed to fit factory locations perfectly by utilizeing precise 3D scanning so there is no loss of storage or cabin space.

“We are excited to head down south for a few days of riding in Baja!” said Tammy Lowe, Rockford Corp. Director of Marketing. “We’ve been following these rides and they look like a blast. It’s great that our support of UTVUnderground now extends to their own consumer events like The Legends Rally and we’re happy to extend that support to their participants with our discount for all participants.”

There are still spots available! The Legends Rally will explore the most epic trails between Horsepower Ranch and mountains west of San Felipe, all while eating and drinking in typical Legends Rally fashion.

On Day 1, we will ride from Horsepower Ranch to Ojos Negros, then straight north to the treacherous Rumorosa Grade. Once at the bottom of Rumorosa, we will head East around the mountains then straight south to our end destination of Guadalupe Canyon.

Michelin Star Chef Drew Deckman will prepare Saturday night dinner and Sunday morning brunch in Guadalupe Canyon. Participants will arrive to Guadalupe Canyon with camping accommodations waiting for them.

On Day 2, we will once again pass over the mountains on a new trail just pre-ran with legend, Larry Roeseler. This trail provides some of the most epic views on the ride. Once on the other side, we’ll head to Laguna Hanson for a quick photo op before dinner at La Cava de Marcelo.

From there, it’s one last stop at Rancho El Tule for epic sunset views five miles back to the city of Ensenada. The Guadalupe Canyon Legends Rally will conclude with a party at Horsepower Ranch.

Click here for Guadalupe Canyon Loop details and booking.

For more info, visit thelegendsrally.com, utvunderground.com, and rockfordfosgate.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

